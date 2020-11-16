Share Page Support Us
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Club Exclusive – Away to the Window 1997 Keepsake of Membership

$5.99

$3.99


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83060-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Club Exclusive – Away to the Window 1997 Keepsake of Membership. The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore Celebrating 175 years, 1822 – 1997.

The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Polyresin

