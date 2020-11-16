View larger $5.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





orna SKU: 201116-83060-1

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Hallmark

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Club Exclusive – Away to the Window 1997 Keepsake of Membership. The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore Celebrating 175 years, 1822 – 1997.

The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Material: Polyresin

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Hallmark | Memorabilia