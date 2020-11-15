$35.99
$26.99
certSKU: 201115-83050-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
American Flag House and Betsy Ross Memorial Association Membership Certificate No. 36626 (1919). The item is in good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.