Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

American Flag House and Betsy Ross Memorial Association Membership Certificate No. 36626 (1919)

American Flag House and Betsy Ross Memorial Association Membership Certificate No. 36626 (1919)
View larger

$35.99

$26.99


1 in stock


certSKU: 201115-83050-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

American Flag House and Betsy Ross Memorial Association Membership Certificate No. 36626 (1919). The item is in good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World
The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Rat Pack Confidential Hardcover First Edition (1998) [277]
Woodstock – 3 Days of Peace and Music 24 x 36 inch Red Event Poster
Circle of Love (La ronde) Original Lobby Card, Roger Vadim, Jane Fonda (1964) [230]
An Illustrated History of the Horror Film
Bull Durham Smoking Tobacco Vintage 8×12 inch Metal Sign
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
UN Stamps 1st UN Issue 1951 2 Sheets of 10 Value 1 1/2c (1951)
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD

Categories

History | Memorabilia