Original War Ration Book Envelope and Food Ration Certificate (1943)

$36.99

$28.99


1 in stock


pageSKU: 201208-83754-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: History | War


Details

Original War Ration Book Envelope and Food Ration Certificate (1943). These were distributed during World War II to deal with the limited available food supply in the United States as well as other countries. This Food Ration Certificate was issued to Diakonia Sisters in Millers Falls, Massachusetts for 3 pounds of coffee. The issue date was July 13, 1943.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 1

