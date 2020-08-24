Share Page Support Us
The Mammoth Book of Best War Comics (2007) Will Eisner [279]

The Mammoth Book of Best War Comics (2007) Will Eisner [279]
Softcover BookSKU: 200824-81813-1
UPC: 9780786719730
ISBN-13: 9780786719730
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | War
Studio: Running Press
Item Release Date: August 24, 2007
Details

More than 25 of the greatest war comics ever, by Sam Glanzman, Keiji Nakazawa, Will Eisner, Raymond Briggs, Alex Toth, Pat Mills, John Severin, Greg Irons and many more. A unique, comprehensive collection of gripping stories set in twentieth century battlegrounds selected from classic magazines such as Blazing Combat and Commando.

The item is in great condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 512


Authors: David Kendall
Contributors: Alex Toth | Greg Irons | John Severin | Keiji Nakazawa | Pat Mills | Raymond Briggs | Sam Glanzman | Will Eisner

