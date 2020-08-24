Share Page Support Us
Super Hybrid Blu-ray Edition (2011)

Super Hybrid Blu-ray Edition (2011) [305]
Blu-ray
UPC: 013132351599
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Car Films | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: Anchor Bay Entertainment
Item Release Date: August 23, 2011
Rating: PG-13
Details

Late one night, a mysterious car is brought into the Chicago police impound garage after a deadly traffic accident. Soon the on- call mechanics discover the car has a mind of its own. It’s a killing machine that is capable of outrunning and outwitting humans.

Special Features

  • Under the Hood of Super hybrid Featurette

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 94 min
  • Audio: Dolby True HD 5.1
  • Subtitles: English, Spanish
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1


Project Name: Super Hybrid

