Mars Attacks 50th Anniversary Topps Trading Cards Collection Hardcover Book

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mars Attacks, this comprehensive book is the first-ever compilation of the infamous science-fiction trading card series produced by Topps in 1962. Edgy, subversive, and darkly comedic, this over-the-top series depicting a Martian invasion of Earth has a loyal following and continues to win new generations of fans. For the first time, this book brings together high-quality reproductions of the entire original series, as well as the hard-to-find sequel from 1994, rare and never-before-seen sketches, concept art, and test market materials. Also included are an introduction by series co-creator Len Brown and an afterword by Zina Saunders, daughter of the original artist, providing an insider’s behind-the-scenes view of the bizarre and compelling world of Mars Attacks.

Special Features

Features more than 200 color and black-and-white illustrations

Book includes 4 Bonus Topps Trading Cards

Also Includes preliminary sketches and artwork, with a facsimile of the original trading card mechanical on the inside back cover, with reproduction of the 1962 handwriting from the original Topps production department

Dust Cover has the look and feel of an old-fashioned "wax pack" trading card wrapper

Specifications

Pages: 224

Size: 6 x 1 x 7.5 in

Language: English

