Mars Attacks 50th Anniversary Topps Trading Cards Collection Hardcover Book

Hardcover Book
SKU: 210311-85555-1
ISBN-13: 9781419704093
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mars Attacks, this comprehensive book is the first-ever compilation of the infamous science-fiction trading card series produced by Topps in 1962. Edgy, subversive, and darkly comedic, this over-the-top series depicting a Martian invasion of Earth has a loyal following and continues to win new generations of fans. For the first time, this book brings together high-quality reproductions of the entire original series, as well as the hard-to-find sequel from 1994, rare and never-before-seen sketches, concept art, and test market materials. Also included are an introduction by series co-creator Len Brown and an afterword by Zina Saunders, daughter of the original artist, providing an insider’s behind-the-scenes view of the bizarre and compelling world of Mars Attacks.

Special Features

  • Features more than 200 color and black-and-white illustrations
  • Book includes 4 Bonus Topps Trading Cards
  • Also Includes preliminary sketches and artwork, with a facsimile of the original trading card mechanical on the inside back cover, with reproduction of the 1962 handwriting from the original Topps production department
  • Dust Cover has the look and feel of an old-fashioned "wax pack" trading card wrapper

Specifications

  • Pages: 224
  • Size: 6 x 1 x 7.5 in
  • Language: English
