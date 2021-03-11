Mars Attacks 50th Anniversary Topps Trading Cards Collection Hardcover Book

- Project Name Mars Attacks
- Contributors Len Brown | Topps Trading Cards | Zina Saunders
- Genres: Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Harry N. Abrams - Abrams Comic Arts | Topps Trading Cards
- Original Release Date: October 1, 2012
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Mars Attacks, this comprehensive book is the first-ever compilation of the infamous science-fiction trading card series produced by Topps in 1962. Edgy, subversive, and darkly comedic, this over-the-top series depicting a Martian invasion of Earth has a loyal following and continues to win new generations of fans. For the first time, this book brings together high-quality reproductions of the entire original series, as well as the hard-to-find sequel from 1994, rare and never-before-seen sketches, concept art, and test market materials. Also included are an introduction by series co-creator Len Brown and an afterword by Zina Saunders, daughter of the original artist, providing an insider’s behind-the-scenes view of the bizarre and compelling world of Mars Attacks.
Special Features
- Features more than 200 color and black-and-white illustrations
- Book includes 4 Bonus Topps Trading Cards
- Also Includes preliminary sketches and artwork, with a facsimile of the original trading card mechanical on the inside back cover, with reproduction of the 1962 handwriting from the original Topps production department
- Dust Cover has the look and feel of an old-fashioned "wax pack" trading card wrapper
Specifications
- Pages: 224
- Size: 6 x 1 x 7.5 in
- Language: English
