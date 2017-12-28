Overwatch 34 X 22 inch Video Game Poster

View larger $11.98 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 171204-68733-1

Part No: 52337F

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Blizzard Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: May 24, 2016

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The strategy based multiplayer first person shooter game Overwatch takes place after a devastating war against a combat-ready team of intelligent machines known as Omnics. The former agents of the heroic team known as Overwatch must join forces to fight a new threat that has been unleashed.

Specifications

Size: 34x22 in

Cast: Aaron Phillips | Anjali Bhimani | Cara Theobold | Charlet Chung | Chloe Hollings | Christopher L. Parson | Crispin Freeman | Darin De Paul | Dolya Gavanski | Evelyn Duah

Directors: Aaron Keller | Jeffrey Kaplan

Project Name: Overwatch

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blizzard Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art