View larger $27.99 $16.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD SKU: 170506-64889-1

UPC: 712267362523

Weight: 0.60 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Documentary | Drama | Martial Arts

Studio: Strand

Original U.S. Release: November 25, 2016

Item Release Date: April 25, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mifune: The Last Samurai, a new film by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Okazaki, explores the accidental movie career of Toshiro Mifune, one of the true giants of world cinema. Mifune made 16 remarkable films with director Akira Kurosawa during the Golden Age of Japanese Cinema, including Rashomon, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo. Together they thrilled audiences and influenced filmmaking around the world, providing direct inspiration for not only The Magnificent Seven and Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood’s breakthrough, A Fistful of Dollars, but also George Lucas’ Star Wars.

Mifune: The Last Samurai in narrated by Keanu Reeves and features interviews with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and many others.

Special Features

Original Theatrical Trailer

Other Strand Releasing Trailers

Specifications

Runtime: 80

Language: Japanese, English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

5.1 Surround Sound

Cast: Haruo Nakajima | Hisao Kurosawa | Keanu Reeves | Kyoko Kagawa | Martin Scorsese | Sadao Nakajima | Shirô Mifune | Steven Spielberg | Tadao Sato | Takeshi Katô | Terumi Niki | Teruyo Nogami | Toshiro Mifune | Wataru Akashi | Yôsuke Natsuki

Directors: Steven Okazaki

Related Items

Categories

Action | Documentary | Drama | DVD | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | Strand