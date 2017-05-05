$27.99
Details
Mifune: The Last Samurai, a new film by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Okazaki, explores the accidental movie career of Toshiro Mifune, one of the true giants of world cinema. Mifune made 16 remarkable films with director Akira Kurosawa during the Golden Age of Japanese Cinema, including Rashomon, Seven Samurai and Yojimbo. Together they thrilled audiences and influenced filmmaking around the world, providing direct inspiration for not only The Magnificent Seven and Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood’s breakthrough, A Fistful of Dollars, but also George Lucas’ Star Wars.
Mifune: The Last Samurai in narrated by Keanu Reeves and features interviews with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and many others.
Special Features
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Other Strand Releasing Trailers
Specifications
- Runtime: 80
- Language: Japanese, English
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
- 5.1 Surround Sound
Cast: Haruo Nakajima | Hisao Kurosawa | Keanu Reeves | Kyoko Kagawa | Martin Scorsese | Sadao Nakajima | Shirô Mifune | Steven Spielberg | Tadao Sato | Takeshi Katô | Terumi Niki | Teruyo Nogami | Toshiro Mifune | Wataru Akashi | Yôsuke Natsuki
Directors: Steven Okazaki
