The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Vinyl

View larger $38.39

$34.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 221214-104852

UPC: 657768083327

Part No: WW154

Weight: 1.5 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Presenting The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Masaru Satô! Directed by Kihachi Okamoto, The Sword of Doom is a 1966 Japanese samurai movie that tells the bloody and brutal tale of revenge and redemption. This deluxe LP features new artwork from Yuko Shimizu and marks the first time that the soundtrack is available on vinyl!

Starring Tatsuya Nakadai and featuring Toshirô Mifune, The Sword of Doom tells the story of Ryunosuke Tsukue, a masterful but heartless swordsman in feudal Japan. After deliberately killing an opponent in a training exercise, Tsukue then murders his mistress and flees town. After spending time in a haunted geisha house, Tsukue sees the ghosts of all his victims and spirals into madness, leaving a trail of destruction and bloodshed in his wake. As time passes, the years of brutal killings and evil deeds begin to weigh on his mind, ending in a climactic battle between Tsukue, a group of assassins, and the ghost of his past.

The Sword of Doom soundtrack, composed by Masaru Satô (Yojimbo, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla), is full of dark and yet melodic cues, and takes many influences from traditional Japanese instruments and music. A minimalist yet powerful score that brings to life the struggles of Tsukue’s inner demons. The tone ranges from brash fight scene orchestrations into quiet and lilting flute themes, but underscoring it all, Satô’s music feels the evils of Tsukue.

Available for the very first time on vinyl, Waxwork Records is honored to work with TOHO to present The Sword Of Doom re-mastered on 180 gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana swirled color vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Yuko Shimizu, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12″x12″ art print, and more!

Special Features

The Complete Soundrack by Masaru Satô

Available For The First Time On Vinyl

180 Gram "Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana" Swirled Color Vinyl

New Artwork By Yuko Shimizu

Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

12x12 inch Art Print

Playlists

Side A

Main Title - Daibosatsu Pass

Slashing The Elderly Pilgrim

Hama Visits

A Man's Bushido, A Woman's Chastity

A Contest Of Dedication

Squatting Eyes

Divorce Letter

The Death Of Bunnojo

Returning

1862

Living Or Dying

Breaking Stance...

Omatsu

Nostalgic Flute

Love For Omatsu

Father's Will

Side B

Bamboo Shoot Play

Enraged Ambush

Kiyokawa Raid

Toranosuke Shimada

Fear Of Ryunosake

Give Me Sake

State Of Achievement

Nightmare

The Death Of Hama

The Capital Town

Reunion

The Ghost Of The Bamboo Blinds

The Winds Of Daibosatsu Pass

Voice Of All Creatures

Wriggle Of All Creatures

Finish Without An End

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Material: 180 Gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Color Vinyl

Related Items