The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Vinyl

- Cast: Atsuko Kawaguchi | Hideyo Amamoto | Ichirô Nakatani | Kamatari Fujiwara | Kei Satô | Kô Nishimura | Kunie Tanaka | Michiyo Aratama | Ryôsuke Kagawa | Tadao Nakamaru | Tatsuya Nakadai | Toshiro Mifune | Yôko Naitô | Yûzô Kayama
- Directors: Kihachi Okamoto
- Artists: Yuko Shimizu
- Composers: Masaru Sato
- Project Name: The Sword of Doom
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish | Throwback Space
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Studios: Toho | Waxwork
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1966
- Rating: nr
Presenting The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Masaru Satô! Directed by Kihachi Okamoto, The Sword of Doom is a 1966 Japanese samurai movie that tells the bloody and brutal tale of revenge and redemption. This deluxe LP features new artwork from Yuko Shimizu and marks the first time that the soundtrack is available on vinyl!
Starring Tatsuya Nakadai and featuring Toshirô Mifune, The Sword of Doom tells the story of Ryunosuke Tsukue, a masterful but heartless swordsman in feudal Japan. After deliberately killing an opponent in a training exercise, Tsukue then murders his mistress and flees town. After spending time in a haunted geisha house, Tsukue sees the ghosts of all his victims and spirals into madness, leaving a trail of destruction and bloodshed in his wake. As time passes, the years of brutal killings and evil deeds begin to weigh on his mind, ending in a climactic battle between Tsukue, a group of assassins, and the ghost of his past.
The Sword of Doom soundtrack, composed by Masaru Satô (Yojimbo, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla), is full of dark and yet melodic cues, and takes many influences from traditional Japanese instruments and music. A minimalist yet powerful score that brings to life the struggles of Tsukue’s inner demons. The tone ranges from brash fight scene orchestrations into quiet and lilting flute themes, but underscoring it all, Satô’s music feels the evils of Tsukue.
Available for the very first time on vinyl, Waxwork Records is honored to work with TOHO to present The Sword Of Doom re-mastered on 180 gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana swirled color vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Yuko Shimizu, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12″x12″ art print, and more!
Special Features
- The Complete Soundrack by Masaru Satô
- Available For The First Time On Vinyl
- 180 Gram "Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana" Swirled Color Vinyl
- New Artwork By Yuko Shimizu
- Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- 12x12 inch Art Print
Playlists
Side A
Main Title - Daibosatsu Pass
Slashing The Elderly Pilgrim
Hama Visits
A Man's Bushido, A Woman's Chastity
A Contest Of Dedication
Squatting Eyes
Divorce Letter
The Death Of Bunnojo
Returning
1862
Living Or Dying
Breaking Stance...
Omatsu
Nostalgic Flute
Love For Omatsu
Father's Will
Side B
Bamboo Shoot Play
Enraged Ambush
Kiyokawa Raid
Toranosuke Shimada
Fear Of Ryunosake
Give Me Sake
State Of Achievement
Nightmare
The Death Of Hama
The Capital Town
Reunion
The Ghost Of The Bamboo Blinds
The Winds Of Daibosatsu Pass
Voice Of All Creatures
Wriggle Of All Creatures
Finish Without An End
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
- Material:180 Gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Color Vinyl
- Shows / Movies: The Sword of Doom
- Genres: Action | Drama
- Companies: Toho | Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks