The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Vinyl
Vinyl
SKU: 221214-104852
UPC: 657768083327
Part No: WW154
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Presenting The Sword of Doom Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Masaru Satô! Directed by Kihachi Okamoto, The Sword of Doom is a 1966 Japanese samurai movie that tells the bloody and brutal tale of revenge and redemption. This deluxe LP features new artwork from Yuko Shimizu and marks the first time that the soundtrack is available on vinyl!

Starring Tatsuya Nakadai and featuring Toshirô Mifune, The Sword of Doom tells the story of Ryunosuke Tsukue, a masterful but heartless swordsman in feudal Japan. After deliberately killing an opponent in a training exercise, Tsukue then murders his mistress and flees town. After spending time in a haunted geisha house, Tsukue sees the ghosts of all his victims and spirals into madness, leaving a trail of destruction and bloodshed in his wake. As time passes, the years of brutal killings and evil deeds begin to weigh on his mind, ending in a climactic battle between Tsukue, a group of assassins, and the ghost of his past.

The Sword of Doom soundtrack, composed by Masaru Satô (Yojimbo, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla), is full of dark and yet melodic cues, and takes many influences from traditional Japanese instruments and music. A minimalist yet powerful score that brings to life the struggles of Tsukue’s inner demons. The tone ranges from brash fight scene orchestrations into quiet and lilting flute themes, but underscoring it all, Satô’s music feels the evils of Tsukue.

Available for the very first time on vinyl, Waxwork Records is honored to work with TOHO to present The Sword Of Doom re-mastered on 180 gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana swirled color vinyl, deluxe packaging, new artwork by Yuko Shimizu, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12″x12″ art print, and more!

Special Features

  • The Complete Soundrack by Masaru Satô
  • Available For The First Time On Vinyl
  • 180 Gram "Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana" Swirled Color Vinyl
  • New Artwork By Yuko Shimizu
  • Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
  • 12x12 inch Art Print

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Main Title - Daibosatsu Pass
    Slashing The Elderly Pilgrim
    Hama Visits
    A Man's Bushido, A Woman's Chastity
    A Contest Of Dedication
    Squatting Eyes
    Divorce Letter
    The Death Of Bunnojo
    Returning
    1862
    Living Or Dying
    Breaking Stance...
    Omatsu
    Nostalgic Flute
    Love For Omatsu
    Father's Will

  • Side B

  • Bamboo Shoot Play
    Enraged Ambush
    Kiyokawa Raid
    Toranosuke Shimada
    Fear Of Ryunosake
    Give Me Sake
    State Of Achievement
    Nightmare
    The Death Of Hama
    The Capital Town
    Reunion
    The Ghost Of The Bamboo Blinds
    The Winds Of Daibosatsu Pass
    Voice Of All Creatures
    Wriggle Of All Creatures
    Finish Without An End

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
  • Material:
    180 Gram Snow, Blood, Flames, and Katana Swirled Color Vinyl
