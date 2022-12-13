- Artists: Robert Sammelin
- Filmography: 3 From Hell | House of 1000 Corpses | The Devil's Rejects
- Contributors: Banjo & Sullivan | Buck Owens & His Buckaroos | David Essex | Elvin Bishop | Helen Kane | Iron Butterfly | James Gang | Joe Walsh | Kitty Wells | Lionel Richie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Otis Rush | Rob Zombie | Slim Whitman | Suzi Quatro | Terry Reid | The Allman Brothers Band | The Ramones | Three Dog Night | Zeuss
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Product Release Date: November 25, 2022
Rob Zombie’s Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy Vinyl Edition Boxed Set – House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell.
Presenting Rob Zombie’s Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy 6xLP Box Set.
Special Features
- HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
- THE DEVIL'S REJECTS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
- 3 FROM HELL Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
- 180 Gram Splatter Colored Vinyl
- Extensive Liner Notes by Rob Zombie
- Dr. Satan Turntable Slipmat
- Deluxe Box with Inner Slant Slipcase
- Full Artwork by Robert Sammelin
- 12x12 inch Multi-Page Booklets
- Custom Art Prints
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets
Playlists
House Of 1000 Corpses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Side A
Howdy Folks
House Of 1000 Corpses - Rob Zombie
Saddle Up The Mule
Everybody Scream - Rob Zombie
Stuck In The Mud - Rob Zombie
Holy Miss Moley
Who’s Gonna Mow Your Grass - Buck Owens
Side B
Run Rabbit Run - Rob Zombie
Into The Pit - Rob Zombie
Something For You Men
I Wanna Be Loved By You - Helen Kane
Pussy Liquor - Rob Zombie
Side C
Scarecrow Attack - Rob Zombie
My Baby Boy
Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue - Ramones
Investigation And The Smokehouse - Rob Zombie
The Bigger The Cushion - Rob Zombie
I Remember You - Slim Whitman
Drive Out The Rabbit
Mary’s Escape - Rob Zombie
Side D
Little Piggy - Rob Zombie
Ain’t The Only Thing Tasty
Dr. Satan
Brick House 2003 - Rob Zombie featuring Lionel Richie & Trina
To The House - Rob Zombie
The Devil’s Rejects (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Side E
You Ain’t Getting Me
Midnight Rider - The Allman Brothers Band
I Call ‘Em Like I See ‘Em
Shambala - Three Dog Night
Find A New Angle
Brave Awakening - Terry Reid
It’s Just So Depressing
It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Kitty Wells
Side F
Would You Say That Again
Satan’s Got To Get Along Without Me - Buck Owens And His Buckaroos
This Is Insane
Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Elvin Bishop
Chinese, Japanese
I Can’t Quit You Baby - Otis Rush
Top Secret Clown Business
Funk #49 - James Gang
Side G
Have Fun Scraping Them Brains
Rock On - David Essex
Tutti Fruiti
Rocky Mountain Way - Joe Walsh
What’d You Call Me?
To Be Treated Right - Terry Reid
Side H
You Have Got It Made
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
We’ve Always Been Devil Slayers
Seed Of Memory - Terry Reid
Radio Spot #1 - Banjo & Sullivan
I’m At Home Getting Hammered (While She’s Out Getting Nailed) - Banjo & Sullivan
Radio Spot #2 - Banjo & Sullivan
3 From Hell (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Side I, Side J, Side K, Side L
Three From Hell - Zeuss
A Million To One
Documentary - Zeuss
’m Your Bozo Jesus
Bain County - Zeuss
Hello America
The Driftwood Escape - Zeuss
Baby’s Parole Hearing - Zeuss
Hustle The Hustler
Greta’s Revenge - Zeuss
In The Tunnel - Zeuss
Piece Of Skull
Hell Comes Home - Zeuss
Don’t Fuck With A Scorpion
I See You Watching Me - Zeuss
You Gotta Have Funny Music
Laugh Party - Zeuss
Popping Party Hats
Warden’s Office - Zeuss
Girl On TV
Soda Machine - Zeuss
Dirty Filthy Sluts
Welcome To Mexico - Zeuss
King Of Mexico
Ride The Snake - Zeuss
Durango Morning - Zeuss
You Remind Me Of Tiny
Breakfast - Zeuss
3 Coffins Arrive - Zeuss
Black Satans Attack - Zeuss
Cavalry Comes When It Comes
Foxy - Zeuss
Arrow In Head - Zeuss
Rat Sure Can Squeak
Inside The Church - Zeuss
Kill ‘Em All
Machete Fight - Zeuss
I Got A Better Idea
Burn Aquarius Burn - Zeuss
Morris Green On The Scene
The Wild One - Suzi Quatro
Big Black Cadillac
It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie - Slim Whitman
Slave To The System
The Frame - Terry Reid
Midnight Wolfman
The Devil Is Singing Our Song - James Gang
3 Coffins
Ride The Wind - James Gang
Fuck Shit Up
From Another Time - James Gang
Day Of The Dead
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - Iron Butterfly
Good And Crispy
Faith To Arise - Terry Reid
Specifications
- Material:180 Gram Splatter Colored Vinyl
- Number of Discs:6
- People / Bands: Banjo & Sullivan | Buck Owens | Buck Owens & His Buckaroos | David Essex | Elvin Bishop | Helen Kane | Iron Butterfly | James Gang | Joe Walsh | Kitty Wells | Lionel Richie | Lynyrd Skynyrd | Otis Rush | Rob Zombie | Robert Sammelin | Slim Whitman | Suzi Quatro | Terry Reid | The Allman Brothers Band | The Ramones | Three Dog Night | Trina | Zeuss
- Shows / Movies: 3 From Hell | House of 1000 Corpses | The Devil's Rejects
- Genres: Horror | Thrillers
- Companies: Waxwork
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Rock | Soundtracks