Rob Zombie’s Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy Vinyl Edition Boxed Set – House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell

View larger
$186.89
$169.90
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221214-104857
Part No: WW138
Weight: 9.2 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Rob Zombie’s Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy Vinyl Edition Boxed Set – House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, 3 From Hell.

Presenting Rob Zombie’s Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy 6xLP Box Set.

Special Features

  • HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
  • THE DEVIL'S REJECTS Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
  • 3 FROM HELL Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2xLP
  • 180 Gram Splatter Colored Vinyl
  • Extensive Liner Notes by Rob Zombie
  • Dr. Satan Turntable Slipmat
  • Deluxe Box with Inner Slant Slipcase
  • Full Artwork by Robert Sammelin
  • 12x12 inch Multi-Page Booklets
  • Custom Art Prints
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets

Playlists

  • House Of 1000 Corpses (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  • Side A

  • Howdy Folks
    House Of 1000 Corpses - Rob Zombie
    Saddle Up The Mule
    Everybody Scream - Rob Zombie
    Stuck In The Mud - Rob Zombie
    Holy Miss Moley
    Who’s Gonna Mow Your Grass - Buck Owens

  • Side B

  • Run Rabbit Run - Rob Zombie
    Into The Pit - Rob Zombie
    Something For You Men
    I Wanna Be Loved By You - Helen Kane
    Pussy Liquor - Rob Zombie

  • Side C

  • Scarecrow Attack - Rob Zombie
    My Baby Boy
    Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue - Ramones
    Investigation And The Smokehouse - Rob Zombie
    The Bigger The Cushion - Rob Zombie
    I Remember You - Slim Whitman
    Drive Out The Rabbit
    Mary’s Escape - Rob Zombie

  • Side D

  • Little Piggy - Rob Zombie
    Ain’t The Only Thing Tasty
    Dr. Satan
    Brick House 2003 - Rob Zombie featuring Lionel Richie & Trina
    To The House - Rob Zombie

  • The Devil’s Rejects (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  • Side E

  • You Ain’t Getting Me
    Midnight Rider - The Allman Brothers Band
    I Call ‘Em Like I See ‘Em
    Shambala - Three Dog Night
    Find A New Angle
    Brave Awakening - Terry Reid
    It’s Just So Depressing
    It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels - Kitty Wells

  • Side F

  • Would You Say That Again
    Satan’s Got To Get Along Without Me - Buck Owens And His Buckaroos
    This Is Insane
    Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Elvin Bishop
    Chinese, Japanese
    I Can’t Quit You Baby - Otis Rush
    Top Secret Clown Business
    Funk #49 - James Gang

  • Side G

  • Have Fun Scraping Them Brains
    Rock On - David Essex
    Tutti Fruiti
    Rocky Mountain Way - Joe Walsh
    What’d You Call Me?
    To Be Treated Right - Terry Reid

  • Side H

  • You Have Got It Made
    Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
    We’ve Always Been Devil Slayers
    Seed Of Memory - Terry Reid
    Radio Spot #1 - Banjo & Sullivan
    I’m At Home Getting Hammered (While She’s Out Getting Nailed) - Banjo & Sullivan
    Radio Spot #2 - Banjo & Sullivan

  • 3 From Hell (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  • Side I, Side J, Side K, Side L

  • Three From Hell - Zeuss
    A Million To One
    Documentary - Zeuss
    ’m Your Bozo Jesus
    Bain County - Zeuss
    Hello America
    The Driftwood Escape - Zeuss
    Baby’s Parole Hearing - Zeuss
    Hustle The Hustler
    Greta’s Revenge - Zeuss
    In The Tunnel - Zeuss
    Piece Of Skull
    Hell Comes Home - Zeuss
    Don’t Fuck With A Scorpion
    I See You Watching Me - Zeuss
    You Gotta Have Funny Music
    Laugh Party - Zeuss
    Popping Party Hats
    Warden’s Office - Zeuss
    Girl On TV
    Soda Machine - Zeuss
    Dirty Filthy Sluts
    Welcome To Mexico - Zeuss
    King Of Mexico
    Ride The Snake - Zeuss
    Durango Morning - Zeuss
    You Remind Me Of Tiny
    Breakfast - Zeuss
    3 Coffins Arrive - Zeuss
    Black Satans Attack - Zeuss
    Cavalry Comes When It Comes
    Foxy - Zeuss
    Arrow In Head - Zeuss
    Rat Sure Can Squeak
    Inside The Church - Zeuss
    Kill ‘Em All
    Machete Fight - Zeuss
    I Got A Better Idea
    Burn Aquarius Burn - Zeuss
    Morris Green On The Scene
    The Wild One - Suzi Quatro
    Big Black Cadillac
    It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie - Slim Whitman
    Slave To The System
    The Frame - Terry Reid
    Midnight Wolfman
    The Devil Is Singing Our Song - James Gang
    3 Coffins
    Ride The Wind - James Gang
    Fuck Shit Up
    From Another Time - James Gang
    Day Of The Dead
    In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - Iron Butterfly
    Good And Crispy
    Faith To Arise - Terry Reid

Specifications

  • Material:
    180 Gram Splatter Colored Vinyl
  • Number of Discs:
    6
