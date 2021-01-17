Share Page Support Us
Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD [J87]

$12.99

$4.97


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 210117-84405-1
UPC: 043396096615
Part No: 09661
ISBN-10: 0767898729
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: May 3, 2002
Item Release Date: November 1, 2002
Rating: PG-13
Details

Average teenager Peter Parker is transformed into an extraordinary super hero after he is accidentally bitten by a radioactive spider. When his beloved uncle is savagely murdered during a robbery, young Peter vows to use his powers to avenge his death. Deeming himself “Spider-Man ,” he sets about ridding the streets of crime, bringing him into conflict with malevolent super-villain “Green Goblin.”

The item is in very good shape with slight signs of wear on case. The discs are in great shape.

Special Features

  • Disc 1
  • "Weaving the Web": subtitled pop-on production notes and historical facts
    Branching web-isodes
    Music videos: Hero (Chad Kroeger featuring Josey Scott), What We're All About (Sum 41)
    TV spots
    Filmographies and character files
    DVD-ROM features: comic/feature comparison, record your own commentary, countdown to "Spider-Man 2"
  • Disc 2
  • HBO Making of Spider-Man
    Spider-Mania, an E! Entertainment Special
    Director profile: Sam Raimi
    Composer profile: Danny Elfman
    Screen tests for Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, and CGI Spider-Man
    Costume and makeup tests
    Gag/outtake reel
    Conceptual art and production design gallery
    "Spider-Man: The Mythology of the 21st Century" historical documentary
    The Spider-Man Comic Book Archives
    Rogues Gallery
    The Loves of Peter Parker
    Comic book artist gallery
    Activision game hints and tips
    DVD-ROM: Activision PC game with 2 playable levels, 3 exclusive dot.comics, Spider-Man visualizer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bill Nunn | Cliff Robertson | Gerry Becker | J.K. Simmons | James Franco | Joe Manganiello | Kirsten Dunst | Rosemary Harris | Tobey Maguire | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Sam Raimi
Project Name: Spider-Man (2002)
Characters: Spider-Man

