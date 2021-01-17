Share Page Support Us
Stan Against Evil Convention Exclusive Promotional T-Shirt [12490]

View larger
$18.99

From: $15.97


1 in stock
Shirt-12490
1 in stock
Shirt-12491
1 in stock
Shirt-12492
Shirt-12490SKU: 210117-84407-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: John C. McGinley  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Television
Studio: IFC Films
Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2016
Rating: TV-14

Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.

All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.

Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Details

Stan Against Evil Promotional T-Shirt that was distributed at New York Comic-Con during the cast panel for the IFC television series. The tag is cut off of the shirt so the size is unknown. It looks to be either large of extra-large.

Cast: Deborah Baker Jr. | Janet Varney | John C. McGinley
Project Name: Stan Against Evil

