Stan Against Evil Convention Exclusive Promotional T-Shirt [12490]

View larger $18.99 From: $15.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ Shirt-12490 $15.97 Shirt-12491 $15.97 Shirt-12492 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Shirt-12490 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Shirt-12491 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Shirt-12492





Shirt-12490 SKU: 210117-84407-1

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 210117-84407-1Weight: 0.09 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: John C. McGinley items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Genres: Comedy | Cult Television | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Television

Studio: IFC Films

Original U.S. Release: November 2, 2016

Rating: TV-14



Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.



All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.



Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.



Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Stan Against Evil Promotional T-Shirt that was distributed at New York Comic-Con during the cast panel for the IFC television series. The tag is cut off of the shirt so the size is unknown. It looks to be either large of extra-large.

Cast: Deborah Baker Jr. | Janet Varney | John C. McGinley

Project Name: Stan Against Evil

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | Cult Television | Fantasy | Horror | IFC Films | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve | Television