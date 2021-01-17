mug SKU: 210117-84412-1

Part No: 06638

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Home & Office | Mugs & Cups

Genres: Adventure | Drama | Family | Television

Studio: Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser)

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Budweiser Endangered Species Series: Giant Panda Stein with Box (1992).

The stein is in great condition with minor wear. The box is in very good condition with wear and a few tears. Please review photos for condition details.

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) | Drama | Family | Mugs & Cups | Television