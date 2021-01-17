$24.99
$18.99
mugSKU: 210117-84412-1
Part No: 06638
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Part No: 06638
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Home & Office | Mugs & Cups
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Family | Television
Studio: Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser)
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Budweiser Endangered Species Series: Giant Panda Stein with Box (1992).
The stein is in great condition with minor wear. The box is in very good condition with wear and a few tears. Please review photos for condition details.
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) | Drama | Family | Mugs & Cups | Television