Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Original 19×28 inch Double-Sided Game Poster

$24.99
From: $18.97
See Options

1 in stock
I99 - Poster
SKU: 210630-87855-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
1 in stock
J01 - Poster
SKU: 210630-87855-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning Original 19×28 inch Double-Sided Game Poster.

Item has some wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 19.25 x 28 in
I99 - PosterSKU: 210630-87855-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
J01 - PosterSKU: 210630-87855-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.