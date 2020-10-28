Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Marvel Comics Universe Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster

The Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Marvel Comics Universe Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster
View larger

$11.99

$9.97


10 in stock


PosterSKU: 201028-82679-1
UPC: 882663076857
Part No: RP17685
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Marvel Comics Universe Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster. Marvel was originally founded in 1939 as Timely Comics. In 1947 the company became Magazine Management and finally in 1961, the company took the name Marvel Comics. This officially licensed poster celebrates the 80th anniversary of the company’s creation. The beautiful poster features numerous Marvel characters.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in


Characters: Daredevil | Elektra | Punisher | Spider-Man | Thor

Related Items

Gotcha! Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
Mario Bava’s Erik the Conqueror 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Actor Glenn Ford Original MGM Publicity Press Photo (1961) PHO867
Time Bomb Comic 1 of 3 by Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (2011) [BK06]
Streak: Hoverboard Racing PlayStation PS1 (1998) Complete with Manual
Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134
Avengers: Infinity War Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited 3LP Vinyl Set (2020)
Quentin Tarantino Unchained Movies: The Complete Ennio Morricone Scores
Poltergeist Report: Yuyu Hakusho (VHS, English Language Dialogue) Yoshihiro Togashi (1997) [386]
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Family | Fantasy | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction