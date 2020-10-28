Share Page Support Us
Marvel Comics Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster

View larger

PosterSKU: 201028-82677-1
UPC: 882663075065
Part No: RP17506
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Details

Marvel Comics Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster. Marvel was originally founded in 1939 as Timely Comics. In 1947 the company became Magazine Management and finally in 1961, the company took the name Marvel Comics. This officially licensed poster celebrates the 80th anniversary of the company’s creation. The beautiful poster features Marvel characters Spider-Man, Punisher, Thor from The Avengers, Elektra, Daredevil and many others.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in


Characters: Daredevil | Elektra | Punisher | Spider-Man | Thor

