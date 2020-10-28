View larger $11.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Marvel Comics Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster. Marvel was originally founded in 1939 as Timely Comics. In 1947 the company became Magazine Management and finally in 1961, the company took the name Marvel Comics. This officially licensed poster celebrates the 80th anniversary of the company’s creation. The beautiful poster features Marvel characters Spider-Man, Punisher, Thor from The Avengers, Elektra, Daredevil and many others.

Characters: Daredevil | Elektra | Punisher | Spider-Man | Thor

