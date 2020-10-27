Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory PlayStation 2 Capcom with Manual (2002) [SLUS 20017]

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory PlayStation 2 Capcom with Manual (2002) [SLUS 20017]
View larger

$13.99

$11.97


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201027-82653-1
UPC: 013388260065
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Capcom
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory PlayStation 2 Capcom with Manual (2002). The item is in great condition with slight wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Conspiracy Theory
The Street Fighter Collection 3-Disc Blu-ray Set
Titanfall 2 Key Art 23 x 34 inch Game Poster
Monopoly: Godzilla Monster Edition Board Game
Total Recall DC Comics No. 1 Movie Adaptation (1990) Philip K Dick Schwarzenegger [C68]
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Batman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Emperor Palpatine with Walking Stick Action Figure [1234]
Funko POP Star Wars: The Force Awakens Rey Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #119
Shrek The Third DVD (with Embossed Slipcover)
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Spy Guru Vinyl Figure 421

Categories

Action | Adventure | Capcom | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Video Games