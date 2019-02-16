Anime Explosion: The What Why and Wow of Japanese Animation

View larger $39.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Suddenly anime is exploding. But where did Japanese animation come from, and what does it all mean? Written for fans, culture watchers, and perplexed outsiders, this is an engaging tour of the anime megaverse, from older arts and manga traditions to the works of modern directors like Miyazaki and Otomo. Read about anime standbys like giant robots, samurai, furry beasts, high school heroines, and gay/girl/fanboy love—even war and reincarnation, plus all of anime’s major themes, styles, and conventions. At the end of the book are essays on 15 of fandom’s favorite anime, including Evangelion, Esca-flowne, Sailor Moon, and Patlabor.

Specifications

Size: 6 x 0.8 x 8.9 in

Pages: 320

Language: English



Authors: Patrick Drazen

