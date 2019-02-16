Share Page Support Us
Anime Explosion: The What Why and Wow of Japanese Animation

Anime Explosion: The What Why and Wow of Japanese Animation
Anime Explosion: The What Why and Wow of Japanese Animation
Anime Explosion: The What Why and Wow of Japanese Animation

$39.99

$16.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77203-1
UPC: 9781880656723
ISBN-10: 1880656728
Weight: 2.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: October 1, 2002
Suddenly anime is exploding. But where did Japanese animation come from, and what does it all mean? Written for fans, culture watchers, and perplexed outsiders, this is an engaging tour of the anime megaverse, from older arts and manga traditions to the works of modern directors like Miyazaki and Otomo. Read about anime standbys like giant robots, samurai, furry beasts, high school heroines, and gay/girl/fanboy love—even war and reincarnation, plus all of anime’s major themes, styles, and conventions. At the end of the book are essays on 15 of fandom’s favorite anime, including Evangelion, Esca-flowne, Sailor Moon, and Patlabor.

  • Size: 6 x 0.8 x 8.9 in
  • Pages: 320
  • Language: English


Authors: Patrick Drazen

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Softcover Books | Stone Bridge Press

