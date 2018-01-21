Bryan Singer’s X-Men DVD

$8.99
$4.55
UPC: 024543006404
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: July 14, 2000
Item Release Date: November 21, 2000
Rating: PG-13
Details
This edition includes 10 minutes of never-before-seen footage!
In Bryan Singer’s classic comic adaptation X-Men, two mutants come to a private academy for their kind whose resident superhero team must oppose a terrorist organization lead by Magneto with similar powers.
The item is in very good condition, with a crease along the side edge, along with some signs of wear from storage. The disc is in great shape, with little signs of wear.
Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- "The Mutant Watch" featurette
- Excerpts from Bryan Singer interview on "The Charlie Rose Show"
- Hugh Jackman's Screen Test
- Still Photo Gallery
- Animatics
- TV Spots
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: 1
- Subtitles: English, Spanish
- Audio: Dolby 5.1 Surround
Cast: Anna Paquin | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn | Tyler Mane
Directors: Bryan Singer
Project Name: X-Men
