Bryan Singer’s X-Men DVD

Details

This edition includes 10 minutes of never-before-seen footage!

In Bryan Singer’s classic comic adaptation X-Men, two mutants come to a private academy for their kind whose resident superhero team must oppose a terrorist organization lead by Magneto with similar powers.

The item is in very good condition, with a crease along the side edge, along with some signs of wear from storage. The disc is in great shape, with little signs of wear.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • "The Mutant Watch" featurette
  • Excerpts from Bryan Singer interview on "The Charlie Rose Show"
  • Hugh Jackman's Screen Test
  • Still Photo Gallery
  • Animatics
  • TV Spots

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: 1
  • Subtitles: English, Spanish
  • Audio: Dolby 5.1 Surround

Cast: Anna Paquin | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn | Tyler Mane
Directors: Bryan Singer
Project Name: X-Men

