A Pistol For Ringo and The Return Of Ringo: Two Films By Duccio Tessari Special Blu-ray Editions

The original Ringo films introduced another iconic hero to the spaghetti western; a clean-cut sharp shooter who was markedly different to Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name. In A Pistol For Ringo, the eponymous hero, played by Giuliano Gemma (Day of Anger, Tenebrae), infiltrates a ranch of Mexican bandits to save a beautiful hostage (Nieves Navarro, Death Walks in High Heels).

In The Return Of Ringo, the gunslinger, now a veteran of war, disguises himself as a Mexican in order to take revenge on outlaws who have stolen his property and taken his wife. Hugely successful upon their original release, thanks in part to the skilled direction of Duccio Tessari (The Bloodstained Butterfly, Death Occurred Last Night), the Ringo films proved influential on the Italian western, spawning numerous unofficial sequels, due to their gripping set-pieces and unforgettable musical scoring by Ennio Morricone. Arrow Video is proud to present both films in sumptuous new restorations that truly brings their stylish cinematography to life.

Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Italian and English soundtracks

Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

Audio commentaries for both films by Spaghetti Western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry Parke

They Called Him Ringo, an archival featurette with star Giuliano Gemma

A Western Greek Tragedy, an archival featurette with Lorella de Luca and camera operator Sergio D'Offizi

Original trailers

Gallery of original promotional images

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Region: A

Runtime: 102 / 97

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: Original Mono

Language: Italian / English

Subtitles: English / English SDH

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Casas | Fernando Sancho | Giuliano Gemma | Lorella De Luca | Mónica Sugranes | Nieves Navarro

Directors: Duccio Tessari

Project Name: A Pistol for Ringo | The Return of Ringo

