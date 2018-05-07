A Pistol For Ringo and The Return Of Ringo: Two Films By Duccio Tessari Special Blu-ray Editions

$39.95
$26.97
UPC: 760137110187
Part No: AV137
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Western
Studio: Arrow
Item Release Date: April 24, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The original Ringo films introduced another iconic hero to the spaghetti western; a clean-cut sharp shooter who was markedly different to Clint Eastwood’s Man With No Name. In A Pistol For Ringo, the eponymous hero, played by Giuliano Gemma (Day of Anger, Tenebrae), infiltrates a ranch of Mexican bandits to save a beautiful hostage (Nieves Navarro, Death Walks in High Heels).
In The Return Of Ringo, the gunslinger, now a veteran of war, disguises himself as a Mexican in order to take revenge on outlaws who have stolen his property and taken his wife. Hugely successful upon their original release, thanks in part to the skilled direction of Duccio Tessari (The Bloodstained Butterfly, Death Occurred Last Night), the Ringo films proved influential on the Italian western, spawning numerous unofficial sequels, due to their gripping set-pieces and unforgettable musical scoring by Ennio Morricone. Arrow Video is proud to present both films in sumptuous new restorations that truly brings their stylish cinematography to life.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Italian and English soundtracks
- Uncompressed Mono 1.0 PCM audio
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- Audio commentaries for both films by Spaghetti Western experts C. Courtney Joyner and Henry Parke
- They Called Him Ringo, an archival featurette with star Giuliano Gemma
- A Western Greek Tragedy, an archival featurette with Lorella de Luca and camera operator Sergio D'Offizi
- Original trailers
- Gallery of original promotional images
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 102 / 97
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: Original Mono
- Language: Italian / English
- Subtitles: English / English SDH
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Antonio Casas | Fernando Sancho | Giuliano Gemma | Lorella De Luca | Mónica Sugranes | Nieves Navarro
Directors: Duccio Tessari
Project Name: A Pistol for Ringo | The Return of Ringo
Related Items
Categories
Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Website Only Listing | Western