Norman Rockwell Limited Edition Gorham Fine China The Marriage License Plate Number B40069 (1976)

View larger $27.90 $17.90 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Plate SKU: 180205-70421-1

Weight: 3 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Norman Rockwell items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Genres: Drama | Family | Mystery

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gorham Fine China Norman Rockwell’s “The Marriage License” numbered Fine China plate. The collectible plate ased on the Saturday Evening Post cover dated June 11, 1955.

Plate Number: B40069

The item is in great shape with no cracks. Please review photos for condition details. Feel free to contact me with any questions at all.

Specifications

Size: 10.5 in



Artists: Norman Rockwell

Related Items

Categories

Drama | Family | Memorabilia | Mystery