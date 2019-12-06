Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014) [1127]

View larger $15.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 191206-79856-1

UPC: 814826017964

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction

Studio: Bif Bang Pow! | Entertainment Earth

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014). Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Lt. Cmdr. Data (Brent Spiner).

The item is in great condition with some signs of wear on outside box. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 8 x 4 x 9 in



Project Name: Star Trek: The Next Generation

Subject: Brent Spiner | LeVar Burton

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Bif Bang Pow! | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Entertainment Earth | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures