Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014) [1127]

View larger

$15.99

$10.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191206-79856-1
UPC: 814826017964
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Bif Bang Pow! | Entertainment Earth
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014). Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Lt. Cmdr. Data (Brent Spiner).

The item is in great condition with some signs of wear on outside box. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 4 x 9 in


Project Name: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Subject: Brent Spiner | LeVar Burton

Categories

Action | Adventure | Bif Bang Pow! | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Entertainment Earth | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

