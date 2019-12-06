Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014) [1127]

$15.99
$10.97
UPC: 814826017964
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction
Studio: Bif Bang Pow! | Entertainment Earth
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Bobble Heads Set of 2 (2014). Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Lt. Cmdr. Data (Brent Spiner).
The item is in great condition with some signs of wear on outside box. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 8 x 4 x 9 in
Project Name: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Subject: Brent Spiner | LeVar Burton
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Bif Bang Pow! | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Entertainment Earth | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures