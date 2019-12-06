Mezco Toyz South Park Boy Band Deluxe Boxed Set [1126]

View larger $39.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 191206-79854-1

UPC: 696198235005

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: South Park items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Animation | Anime | Comedy | Cult Television | Teen Films | Television

Studio: Mezco

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

These boys were an overnight sensation with their controversial lyrics… but you can leave the controversy behind with this boxed set featuring: Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny outfitted, wired and mic’d for action! The 6″ scale figures come complete with accessories (including alternate arms). Approximately 2 to 3 inches tall. Window box packaging.

Specifications

Size: 11.8 x 3.9 x 5.1 in



Project Name: South Park

Related Items

Categories

Animation | Anime | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Mezco | Teen Films | Television | Toys & Figures