Currently Unavailable
Softcover BookSKU: 191206-79843-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Biography | History
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bulletin of Florida Southern College Catalogue Issue – Lakeland, Florida (1947).
The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.