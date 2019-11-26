Share Page Support Us
Bif Bang Pow 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper with Apollo Bobble Head

Bif Bang Pow 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper with Apollo Bobble Head
View larger

$26.99

$19.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191126-79813-1
UPC: 814826014246
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Bif Bang Pow! presents an exciting array of resin bobble heads inspired by the ever-popular sci-fi TV series Battlestar Galactica. In 7-inch scale, the intrepid Captain Apollo, played by actor Richard Hatch, is featured here in his Colonial Viper, hot on the trail of those nasty Cylons.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.3 x 5.7 x 3.7 in

Cast: Anne Lockhart | David Greenan | Dirk Benedict | Herbert Jefferson Jr. | John Colicos | Jonathan Harris | Laurette Spang | Lorne Greene | Maren Jensen | Noah Hathaway | Patrick Macnee | Richard Hatch | Sarah Rush | Terry Carter | Tony Swartz
Subject: Battlestar Galactica

