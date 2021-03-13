The Fantasy Film World of Bernard Herrmann Special Edition Soundtrack CD

- Composers Bernard Herrmann
Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, François Truffaut and Martin Scorsese are four giants who would be on most film-lovers list of top ten directors of all time. These four, very different, men had one thing in common; all their landmark films, from Welles’ Citizen Kane, to Hitchcock’s Vertigo, to Scorsese’s Taxi Driver shared the same composer, Bernard Herrmann. Many of the most famous musical moments in film history came from the pen of this exceptional man.
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958)
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (1959)
- The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
- Beneath the 12 Mile Reef (1953)
- The Portrait of Jennie (1948)
