The Norseman Special Edition Blu-ray

Lee Majors (TV’s The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy, Killer Fish) stars as THE NORSEMAN! Before Columbus was born, an 11th-century Viking prince (Majors) sails from Greenland to the unknown land we now call America in search of his father – a Norse king (Mel Ferrer, The Great Alligator, The Visitor, War and Peace) who went on an earlier expedition and was captured by the savage warriors of the Iroquois nation. Also starring the great Cornel Wilde (The Naked Prey, Sharks’ Treasure), Christopher Connelly (Raiders of Atlantis, Strike Commando, Foxtrap), Jack Elam (Cannonball Run, Hannie Caulder, A Knife for the Ladies), and football legend Deacon Jones (Black Gunn). Directed by cult legend Charles B. Pierce (The Town That Dreaded Sundown, The Evictors). Now watch this exciting epic in HD!

Special Features

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Region: A

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 90 min

