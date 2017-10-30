Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover

$34.99
$22.99
UPC: 043396488267
Part No: 48826
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Car Films | Crime | Music Videos | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2017
Item Release Date: October 1, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Baby (ANSEL ELGORT) – a talented, young getaway driver – relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (LILY JAMES), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (KEVIN SPACEY), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Special Features
- Over 2 Hours of High Octane Special Features Including:
- Over 20 minutes of Extended and Deleted Scenes
- Mozart in a Go-Kart: Ansel Drives
- Animatics
- Find Something Funky on There: The Choreography
- I Need a Killer Track: The Music
- That's My Baby: Edgar Wright
- Plus much more
Specifications
- Region: A,B,C
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 112
Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Sky Ferreira
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Baby Driver
