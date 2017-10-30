Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover

View larger $34.99 $22.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

Baby (ANSEL ELGORT) – a talented, young getaway driver – relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (LILY JAMES), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (KEVIN SPACEY), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Special Features

Over 2 Hours of High Octane Special Features Including:

Over 20 minutes of Extended and Deleted Scenes

Mozart in a Go-Kart: Ansel Drives

Animatics

Find Something Funky on There: The Choreography

I Need a Killer Track: The Music

That's My Baby: Edgar Wright

Plus much more

Specifications

Region: A,B,C

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 112

Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Sky Ferreira

Directors: Edgar Wright

Project Name: Baby Driver

