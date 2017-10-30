Twitter
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover

$34.99

$22.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171030-68030-1
UPC: 043396488267
Part No: 48826
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Car Films | Crime | Music Videos | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 28, 2017
Item Release Date: October 1, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Baby (ANSEL ELGORT) – a talented, young getaway driver – relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (LILY JAMES), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (KEVIN SPACEY), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Special Features

  • Over 2 Hours of High Octane Special Features Including:
  • Over 20 minutes of Extended and Deleted Scenes
  • Mozart in a Go-Kart: Ansel Drives
  • Animatics
  • Find Something Funky on There: The Choreography
  • I Need a Killer Track: The Music
  • That's My Baby: Edgar Wright
  • Plus much more

Specifications

  • Region: A,B,C
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 112

Cast: Ansel Elgort | CJ Jones | Eiza González | Jon Bernthal | Jon Hamm | Kevin Spacey | Lily James | Micah Howard | Morgan Brown | Sky Ferreira
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Baby Driver

