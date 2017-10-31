Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
View larger
Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

$29.95

$21.59


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 171031-68036-1
UPC: 760137022688
Part No: MVD0226BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Bowie  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: MVD
Original U.S. Release: May 9, 2017
Item Release Date: October 27, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Emperor Media Ltd. and acclaimed producer/director Jon Brewer, music icon David Bowie narrates this unprecedented celebration of the life and works of guitar virtuoso Mick Ronson – a rock hero virtually unknown despite his direct contribution and involvement in countless compositions, lyrics and recordings that changed the face of music forever. His humble beginnings in Hull, England underpinned the values and modest, unpretentious personality of Mick Ronson, who worked with the city’s council while he pursued his craft with consummate dedication. Soon word of his talent reached David Bowie, who grabbed at the chance to work with Ronson, in what would become a career-long association, alongside collaborations with other greats such as Bob Dylan, Ian Hunter, Lulu and Lou Reed. The Man Who Sold the World, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory, The Jean Genie – all were constructed with Ronson on guitar. Sadly in 1993, while working on a solo album, Ronson passed away before receiving the recognition he so richly deserved or before taking that final bow. Now, with unprecedented access to archival backstage footage – never before released – and iconic imagery from superstar photographer Mick Rock, this fascinating and at times controversial special reveals the ultimate authentic chronicle of the career of a cornerstone of rock.

Special Features

  • Bonus interview footage from Angie Bowie, Rick Wakeman, Glen Matlock, Cherry Vanilla, Ian Hunter, David Stopps and more

Specifications

  • Runtime: 102
  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Angie Bowie | Dana Gillespie | David Bowie | Joe Elliott | Jon Brewer | Lou Reed | Lulu | Mick Rock | Mick Ronson | Rick Wakeman | Roger Taylor
Directors: Jon Brewer

Related Items

Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
Stan Lee and Kevin Smith Save the World 2-Disc DVD Set
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
The Punisher 22 x 34 inch Green Comics Cover Poster
Star Wars Micro Machines Trade Federation Droid Starfighter Die Cast Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace
Hieronymus Bosch The Garden of Earthly Delights 36 x 24 Inch Art Print
Steve McQueen: A Tribute to the King of Cool Slipcase Limited Edition Signed by Barbara McQueen + Rare Audio CD
Chariots of Fire Original Soundtrack by Vangelis

Categories

Biography | Blu-ray | Documentary | Drama | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Music Videos | Musical | MVD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *