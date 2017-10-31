Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: May 9, 2017
Item Release Date: October 27, 2017
Rating: NR
From Emperor Media Ltd. and acclaimed producer/director Jon Brewer, music icon David Bowie narrates this unprecedented celebration of the life and works of guitar virtuoso Mick Ronson – a rock hero virtually unknown despite his direct contribution and involvement in countless compositions, lyrics and recordings that changed the face of music forever. His humble beginnings in Hull, England underpinned the values and modest, unpretentious personality of Mick Ronson, who worked with the city’s council while he pursued his craft with consummate dedication. Soon word of his talent reached David Bowie, who grabbed at the chance to work with Ronson, in what would become a career-long association, alongside collaborations with other greats such as Bob Dylan, Ian Hunter, Lulu and Lou Reed. The Man Who Sold the World, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory, The Jean Genie – all were constructed with Ronson on guitar. Sadly in 1993, while working on a solo album, Ronson passed away before receiving the recognition he so richly deserved or before taking that final bow. Now, with unprecedented access to archival backstage footage – never before released – and iconic imagery from superstar photographer Mick Rock, this fascinating and at times controversial special reveals the ultimate authentic chronicle of the career of a cornerstone of rock.
- Bonus interview footage from Angie Bowie, Rick Wakeman, Glen Matlock, Cherry Vanilla, Ian Hunter, David Stopps and more
- Runtime: 102
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Angie Bowie | Dana Gillespie | David Bowie | Joe Elliott | Jon Brewer | Lou Reed | Lulu | Mick Rock | Mick Ronson | Rick Wakeman | Roger Taylor
Directors: Jon Brewer
