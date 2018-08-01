Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire (2003)

$99.99
For over 50 years, Frank Frazetta dominated the art world with his images of fierce warriors, helpless princesses, and fantastical creatures set in the most lavish landscapes. His impact upon the worlds of fantasy art and film was unparalleled, and it can be seen to this day in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Amazingly, he managed to do this while nearly dying because of an undiagnosed thyroid condition.
Even more astonishing was his ability to survive six strokes, which forced him to switch from drawing with his right hand to drawing with his left hand. The film documents the life and work of this legendary fantasy artist while exploring the universal theme of inspiration. Visual effects are used in a very unique way to bring his paintings to life. Combine this technique with an outstanding original score, and it makes for a very original documentary. Bo Derek, Ralph Bakshi, John Milius, Glenn Danzig, and Forrest Ackerman are just a few of the people who appear in this movie.
Special Features
- Disc One
- Behind the Scenes
- Director and Producer Commentary
- Disc Two
- Frank Frazetta drawing a panther left-handed
- Frank Frazetta rare art gallery
- Photo montage
- Outtakes and interesting stories
- Deleted scenes
- Fire and Ice visual diary
- Sketches from peers
- Interviewee bios
- Hidden Easter Eggs
- Runtime: 92
Cast: Al Williamson | Bernie Wrightson | Bo Derek | David Winiewicz | Forrest J Ackerman | Frank Frazetta | Glenn Danzig | J. David Spurlock | Joe Jusko | John Buscema | John Milius | Kevin Eastman | Mike Kaluta | Neal Adams | Ralph Bakshi | Simon Bisley | William Stout
Directors: Lance Laspina
Project Name: Frazetta: Painting With Fire
Subject: Frank Frazetta
