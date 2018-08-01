Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire (2003)

View larger $99.99 $45.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 180801-74705-1

UPC: 690445005229

ISBN-10: 159552021x

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Documentary | Fantasy | History

Original U.S. Release: May 8, 2003

Item Release Date: November 30, 2004

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For over 50 years, Frank Frazetta dominated the art world with his images of fierce warriors, helpless princesses, and fantastical creatures set in the most lavish landscapes. His impact upon the worlds of fantasy art and film was unparalleled, and it can be seen to this day in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Amazingly, he managed to do this while nearly dying because of an undiagnosed thyroid condition.

Even more astonishing was his ability to survive six strokes, which forced him to switch from drawing with his right hand to drawing with his left hand. The film documents the life and work of this legendary fantasy artist while exploring the universal theme of inspiration. Visual effects are used in a very unique way to bring his paintings to life. Combine this technique with an outstanding original score, and it makes for a very original documentary. Bo Derek, Ralph Bakshi, John Milius, Glenn Danzig, and Forrest Ackerman are just a few of the people who appear in this movie.

Special Features

Disc One

Behind the Scenes

Director and Producer Commentary

Disc Two

Frank Frazetta drawing a panther left-handed

Frank Frazetta rare art gallery

Photo montage

Outtakes and interesting stories

Deleted scenes

Fire and Ice visual diary

Sketches from peers

Interviewee bios

Hidden Easter Eggs

Specifications

Runtime: 92

Cast: Al Williamson | Bernie Wrightson | Bo Derek | David Winiewicz | Forrest J Ackerman | Frank Frazetta | Glenn Danzig | J. David Spurlock | Joe Jusko | John Buscema | John Milius | Kevin Eastman | Mike Kaluta | Neal Adams | Ralph Bakshi | Simon Bisley | William Stout

Directors: Lance Laspina

Project Name: Frazetta: Painting With Fire

Subject: Frank Frazetta

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Documentary | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | History | Movies & TV | The Museum of Fantastic Art