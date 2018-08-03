Return of the Living Dead Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover

View larger $45.99 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

This Collector’s Edition by Shout Factory includes the standard slipcover for The Return of the Living Dead Collector’s Edition, along with a second limited edition slipcover that was distributed with the first orders of the edition.

On his first day on the job at an army surplus store, poor Freddy (Thom Mathews) unwittingly releases nerve gas from a secret U.S. military canister, unleashing an unbelievable terror. The gas re-animates an army of corpses, who arise from their graves with a ravenous hunger… for human brains! And luckily for those carnivorous cadavers, there is a group of partying teens nearby, just waiting to be eaten!

Special Features

Disc One

2K Scan of the Inter-positive

Audio Commentary with Gary Smart (Co-author Of The Complete History Of The Return Of The Living Dead) And Chris Griffiths

Audio Commentary With Actors Thom Mathews, John Philbin And Make-up Effects Artist Tony Gardner

Audio Commentary With Director Dan O'Bannon And Production Designer William Stout

Audio Commentary With The Cast And Crew Featuring Production Designer William Stout And Actors Don Calfa, Linnea Quigley, Brian Peck, Beverly Randolph, and Allan Trautman

“The Decade Of Darkness” – Featurette On '80s Horror Films (23 minutes)

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Still Gallery – Posters, Lobby Cards, Movie Stills, And Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Still Gallery – Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Special Make-up Effects Artist Kenny Myers' Personal Collection

Zombie Subtitles For The Film

“In Their Own Words:” The Zombies Speak

Disc Two

The FX of The Living Dead With Production Designer William Stout, FX Make-up Artists William Munns, Tony Gardner, Kenny Myers And Craig Caton-Largnet, Visual Effects Artists Bret Mixon And Gene Warren Jr., and Actor Brian Peck (Expanded Version) (30 minutes)

“Party Time: The Music Of The Return Of The Living Dead” with Music Consultants Budd Carr And Steve Pross and Soundtrack Artists Dinah Cancer (45 Grave), Chris D (The Flesh Eaters), Roky Erickson, Karl Moet (SSQ), Joe Wood (T.S.O.L.), Mark Robertson (Tall Boys) Plus Musicians Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks), and John Sox (The F.U.'s, Straw Dogs) (Expanded Version) (30 minutes)

“Horror’s Hallowed Grounds:” Revisiting the Locations Of The Film

“The Return Of The Living Dead” work-print – Includes 20 minutes Of Additional Footage (In Standard Definition)

“More Brains: A Return To The Living Dead:” The Definitive Documentary On The Return Of The Living Dead (120 minutes)

A Conversation With Dan O'Bannon – His Final Interview (28 minutes)

“The Origins Of The Living Dead:” An Interview With John A. Russo (16 minutes)

The Return Of The Living Dead – “The Dead Have Risen” – Interviews With Cast Members Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Brian Peck, Thom Mathews, Beverly Randolph, Linnea Quigley, and more (21 minutes)

“Designing The Dead:” Interviews With Writer/Director Dan O'Bannon And Production Designer William Stout (15 minutes)

Specifications

Runtime: 91

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: DTS-HD

Subtitles: English

Region: A

Cast: Beverly Randolph | Brian Peck | Cathleen Cordell | Clu Gulager | David Bond | Don Calfa | Drew Deighan | James Dalesandro | James Karen | Jewel Shepard | John Durbin | John Philbin | Jonathan Terry | Linnea Quigley | Mark Venturini | Miguel A. Núñez Jr. | Thom Mathews

Directors: Dan O'Bannon

Project Name: The Return of the Living Dead

