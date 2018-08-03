Share Page Support Us
John Carpenter’s The Thing Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover

John Carpenter’s The Thing Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover
John Carpenter’s The Thing Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover
John Carpenter’s The Thing Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover

Details

In the winter of 1982, a twelve-man research team at a remote Antarctic research station discovers an alien buried in the snow for over 100,000 years. Soon unfrozen, the form-changing alien wreaks havoc, creates terror… and becomes one of them.

This Collector’s Edition by Shout Factory includes the standard slipcover, along with a second limited edition slipcover that was distributed with the first orders of the edition.

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive Supervised And Approved By Director Of Photography Dean Cundey
    NEW 4.1 Audio Mix Created From The Original 70MM Six Track Dolby Stereo Soundtrack (5.1 Audio Mix Also Included)
    NEW Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey
    NEW Audio Commentary With Co-producer Stuart Cohen
    Audio Commentary By Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
    Teaser Trailer
    Theatrical Trailers (U.S. And German)
    TV Spots
    Radio Spots
    Still Gallery (Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)
  • Disc Two
  • NEW Requiem For A Shape Shifter – An Interview With Director John Carpenter In Conversation With Filmmaker Mick Garris
    NEW The Men Of Outpost 31 - Interviews With Keith David, Wilford Brimley, David Clennon, Thomas Waites, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur And Joel Polis
    NEW Assembling And Assimilation – An Interview With Editor Todd Ramsay
    NEW Behind The Chameleon: The Visual Effects Of THE THING – Interviews With Visual Effects Artists Peter Kuran And Susan Turner, Special Make-up Effects Artist Rob Burman, Brian Wade And Stop Motion Animators Randall William Cook And Jim Aupperle
    NEW Sounds From The Cold – Interviews With Supervising Sound Editor David Lewis Yewdall And Special Sound Effects Designer Alan Howarth
    NEW Between The Lines – An Interview With Novelization Author Alan Dean Foster
    NEW Back Into The Cold: A Return To The Shooting Locations Of THE THING – An Animated Photo Gallery Narrated By Todd Cameron Of Outpost31.com
    NEW The Art Of Mike Ploog Gallery
    John Carpenter's The Thing: Terror Takes Shape – A Documentary On The Making Of THE THING Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell, Special Effects Make-up Designer Rob Bottin, Legendary Matte Artist Albert Whitlock And More! (SD)
    Network TV Broadcast Version Of THE THING (SD)
    Outtakes (SD)
    Vintage Featurettes From The Electronic Press Kit Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell And Rob Bottin (SD)
    Vintage Featurettes – The Making Of A Chilling Tale And The Making Of THE THING (SD)
    Vintage Product Reel – Contains A Condensed Version Of The Film With Additional Footage Not In The Film (SD)
    Vintage Behind-The-Scenes Footage (SD)
    Annotated Production Archive – Production Art And Storyboards, Location Scouting, Special Make-up Effects, Post Production (SD)

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Audio: DTS-HD
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 109

Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Wilford Brimley
Directors: John Carpenter
Project Name: The Thing
Artists: Drew Struzan

