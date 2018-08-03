John Carpenter’s The Thing Slipcover Collector’s Edition with Second RARE Alternate Slipcover

View larger $45.99 $36.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

In the winter of 1982, a twelve-man research team at a remote Antarctic research station discovers an alien buried in the snow for over 100,000 years. Soon unfrozen, the form-changing alien wreaks havoc, creates terror… and becomes one of them.

This Collector’s Edition by Shout Factory includes the standard slipcover, along with a second limited edition slipcover that was distributed with the first orders of the edition.

Special Features

Disc One

NEW 2K Scan Of The Interpositive Supervised And Approved By Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

NEW 4.1 Audio Mix Created From The Original 70MM Six Track Dolby Stereo Soundtrack (5.1 Audio Mix Also Included)

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

NEW Audio Commentary With Co-producer Stuart Cohen

Audio Commentary By Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailers (U.S. And German)

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Still Gallery (Behind-The-Scenes Photos, Posters And Lobby Cards)

Disc Two

NEW Requiem For A Shape Shifter – An Interview With Director John Carpenter In Conversation With Filmmaker Mick Garris

NEW The Men Of Outpost 31 - Interviews With Keith David, Wilford Brimley, David Clennon, Thomas Waites, Peter Maloney, Richard Masur And Joel Polis

NEW Assembling And Assimilation – An Interview With Editor Todd Ramsay

NEW Behind The Chameleon: The Visual Effects Of THE THING – Interviews With Visual Effects Artists Peter Kuran And Susan Turner, Special Make-up Effects Artist Rob Burman, Brian Wade And Stop Motion Animators Randall William Cook And Jim Aupperle

NEW Sounds From The Cold – Interviews With Supervising Sound Editor David Lewis Yewdall And Special Sound Effects Designer Alan Howarth

NEW Between The Lines – An Interview With Novelization Author Alan Dean Foster

NEW Back Into The Cold: A Return To The Shooting Locations Of THE THING – An Animated Photo Gallery Narrated By Todd Cameron Of Outpost31.com

NEW The Art Of Mike Ploog Gallery

John Carpenter's The Thing: Terror Takes Shape – A Documentary On The Making Of THE THING Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell, Special Effects Make-up Designer Rob Bottin, Legendary Matte Artist Albert Whitlock And More! (SD)

Network TV Broadcast Version Of THE THING (SD)

Outtakes (SD)

Vintage Featurettes From The Electronic Press Kit Featuring Interviews With John Carpenter, Kurt Russell And Rob Bottin (SD)

Vintage Featurettes – The Making Of A Chilling Tale And The Making Of THE THING (SD)

Vintage Product Reel – Contains A Condensed Version Of The Film With Additional Footage Not In The Film (SD)

Vintage Behind-The-Scenes Footage (SD)

Annotated Production Archive – Production Art And Storyboards, Location Scouting, Special Make-up Effects, Post Production (SD)

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 109

Cast: Charles Hallahan | David Clennon | Donald Moffat | Keith David | Kurt Russell | Peter Maloney | Richard Dysart | Richard Masur | T.K. Carter | Wilford Brimley

Directors: John Carpenter

Project Name: The Thing

Artists: Drew Struzan

