The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet

$69.98

$63.16


3 available for pre-order


3-Disc Vinyl SetSKU: 170331-64173-1
UPC: 030206739015
Part No: VAR067390.1
Weight: 1.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Suspense | Thriller | Western
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: March 21, 1980
Item Release Date: April 14, 2017
Rating: R
Pre-orders can not be refunded.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Mad Max Trilogy Soundtrack is being re-released by Varese Sarabande in a beautiful Limited Edition 3-Disc Collector Editionset. For the first time ever, the original Mad Max trilogy of soundtracks have been combined into a stellar deluxe package designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet (The Punisher, Blade). The outside three panels consist of all new original artwork while the inner panels display prints of the original jackets and the tracklisting. The color of the vinyl is Gray, Sand and Black respectively in keeping with the central colors of the new art panels.

No more than 2000 units will be made and the trilogy will not be duplicated in another package.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Gray, Black and Sand 3 LP Vinyl Set
  • Limited to 2000 copies

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Adam Cockburn | Angelo Rossitto | Bruce Spence | David Bracks | Emil Minty | Frank Thring | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | Kjell Nilsson | Lisa Aldenhoven | Max Phipps | Mel Gibson | Michael Preston | Paul Larsson | Roger Ward | Steve Bisley | Tim Burns | Tina Turner | Vernon Wells | Virginia Hey | William Zappa
Directors: George Miller

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Music | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl | Western

