The Mad Max Trilogy Original Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition Vinyl 3-Disc Set designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet

Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: March 21, 1980
Item Release Date: April 14, 2017
Rating: R
The Mad Max Trilogy Soundtrack is being re-released by Varese Sarabande in a beautiful Limited Edition 3-Disc Collector Editionset. For the first time ever, the original Mad Max trilogy of soundtracks have been combined into a stellar deluxe package designed by Marvel comic artist Tim Bradstreet (The Punisher, Blade). The outside three panels consist of all new original artwork while the inner panels display prints of the original jackets and the tracklisting. The color of the vinyl is Gray, Sand and Black respectively in keeping with the central colors of the new art panels.
No more than 2000 units will be made and the trilogy will not be duplicated in another package.
- 180 Gram Gray, Black and Sand 3 LP Vinyl Set
- Limited to 2000 copies
- Disc 1: Mad Max
- Main Title by: Brian May
2:07
- Max The Hunter by: Brian May
2:11
- Max Decides On Vengeance by: Brian May
2:42
- The Final Chase by: Brian May
1:49
- The Terrible Death Of Jim Goose by: Brian May
1:04
- We'll Give 'Em Back Their Heroes by: Brian May
1:15
- Pain And Triumph by: Brian May
2:18
- Dazed Goose by: Brian May
:44
- Foreboding In The Vast Landscape by: Brian May
2:10
- Declaration Of War by: Brian May
1:32
- Flight From The Evil Toecutter by: Brian May
2:26
- Pursuit And Tragedy by: Brian May
1:54
- Jesse Alone, Uneasy And Exhausted by: Brian May
1:43
- The Beach House by: Brian May
1:55
- The Nightrider's Rave by: Brian May
1:21
- Jesse Searches For Her Child by: Brian May
:55
- Rampage Of The Toecutter by: Brian May
1:49
- The Crazing Of Johnny The Boy by: Brian May
2:08
- Outtakes Suite by: Brian May
6:00
- Disc 2: The Road Warrior
- Montage / Main Title by: Brian May
4:53
- Confrontation by: Brian May
2:32
- Marauder's Massacre by: Brian May
3:13
- Max Enters Compound by: Brian May
4:08
- Gyro Saves Max by: Brian May
3:56
- Break Out by: Brian May
3:26
- Finale And Largo by: Brian May
5:07
- End Title by: Brian May
3:20
- SFX Suite by: Brian May
4:37
- Disc 3: Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
- We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) by: Tina Turner
6:07
- One Of The Living by: Tina Turner
5:58
- We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) Instrumental by: Tina Turner
6:29
- Bartertown by: Maurice Jarre
8:28
- The Children by: Maurice Jarre
2:11
- Coming Home by: Maurice Jarre
15:10
- Number of Discs: 3
Cast: Adam Cockburn | Angelo Rossitto | Bruce Spence | David Bracks | Emil Minty | Frank Thring | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | Kjell Nilsson | Lisa Aldenhoven | Max Phipps | Mel Gibson | Michael Preston | Paul Larsson | Roger Ward | Steve Bisley | Tim Burns | Tina Turner | Vernon Wells | Virginia Hey | William Zappa
Directors: George Miller
