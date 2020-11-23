Tourist Trap Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo – Retro VHS-Look Action Figure Big Box Collection (2020)

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 201123-83231-1

Every year young people disappear… An eerie and deserted wax museum, SLAUSEN’S LOST OASIS, is the site for spine-tingling terror where four unsuspecting young travelers (Including TANYA ROBERTS from “Charlie’s Angels”) are lured into a very deadly “TOURIST TRAP.” Slausen (CHUCK CONNORS) is the reclusive and bizarre owner of this attraction, which is actually more like a macabre chamber of horrors. The grotesque and frightening mannequins in this sordid side-show are only the beginning of the murderous mayhem and nightmarish madness to come.

Director David Schmoeller commentary

Rare original trailers

Interview with director David Schmoeller

Special Limited Edition package includes Blu-ray + DVD combo along with blister packed retro style action figure housed in the large “VHS style” boxes that graced video store shelves in the 80’s

Stars Chuck Connors (Soylent Green, The Rifleman), Jocelyn Jones (Lee Daniel’s The Butler), Jon Van Ness (The Natural), Tanya Roberts (Charlie’s Angels) and an early appearance from scream queen Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)

From filmmaker David Schmoeller (director of the original Puppet Master)

Runtime: 90 min

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Language: English

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chuck Connors | Dawn Jeffory | Jocelyn Jones | Jon Van Ness | Keith McDermott | Robin Sherwood | Tanya Roberts

Directors: David Schmoeller

Project Name: Tourist Trap

