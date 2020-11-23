Tourist Trap Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo – Retro VHS-Look Action Figure Big Box Collection (2020)

$39.99
Details
Every year young people disappear… An eerie and deserted wax museum, SLAUSEN’S LOST OASIS, is the site for spine-tingling terror where four unsuspecting young travelers (Including TANYA ROBERTS from “Charlie’s Angels”) are lured into a very deadly “TOURIST TRAP.” Slausen (CHUCK CONNORS) is the reclusive and bizarre owner of this attraction, which is actually more like a macabre chamber of horrors. The grotesque and frightening mannequins in this sordid side-show are only the beginning of the murderous mayhem and nightmarish madness to come.
Special Features
- Director David Schmoeller commentary
- Rare original trailers
- Interview with director David Schmoeller
- Special Limited Edition package includes Blu-ray + DVD combo along with blister packed retro style action figure housed in the large “VHS style” boxes that graced video store shelves in the 80’s
- Stars Chuck Connors (Soylent Green, The Rifleman), Jocelyn Jones (Lee Daniel’s The Butler), Jon Van Ness (The Natural), Tanya Roberts (Charlie’s Angels) and an early appearance from scream queen Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead)
- From filmmaker David Schmoeller (director of the original Puppet Master)
Specifications
- Runtime: 90 min
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Language: English
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chuck Connors | Dawn Jeffory | Jocelyn Jones | Jon Van Ness | Keith McDermott | Robin Sherwood | Tanya Roberts
Directors: David Schmoeller
Project Name: Tourist Trap
