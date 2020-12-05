Fight Club Original Motion Picture Score 2LP Vinyl Mondo Edition – Music by The Dust Brothers

$68.99
From: $56.70
UPC: 850972006117
Part No: LIG LP7438717
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.H95SKU: 201205-83616-2
Original U.S. Release: October 15, 1999
Item Release Date: March 24, 2017
Rating: R
Details
Mondo is proud to present the soundtrack to Fight Club on vinyl for the first time in over 15 Years.
The Dust Brothers only film score to date, Fight Club is arguably one of the most enjoyable soundtrack albums to come out of the 90’s and part of that has to do with the fact that it is one of the best sequenced scores of all time. Weaving all of the films cues from the film into 16 songs, the album winds up feeling like the best instrumental Trip-Hop album you’ve never heard.
The item is in great shape with a minor corner bend. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Brad Pitt | Edward Norton | Ezra Buzzington | Helena Bonham Carter | Meat Loaf | Richmond Arquette | Zach Grenier
Directors: David Fincher
Project Name: Fight Club
Composers: The Dust Brothers
