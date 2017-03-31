Twitter
McFarlane Toys Spawn: The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Action Figure Set

$78.00

$49.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170401-64191-1
UPC: 787926112917
Weight: 2.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thriller | War
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is McFarlane Toys Spawn: The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Action Figure Set.

The deluxe boxed set for Spawn Series 24 features a massive Black Knight figure on horseback. This piece is an artistic interpretation of the cover of Spawn: The Dark Ages #23 featuring a moody impression of the Black Knight on a huge battle horse with ax.

  • McFarlane Spawn The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers i.23: The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Set with action figures and custom accessory.
  • The Black Knight & Battle Horse action figures are based on the artwork of Spawn The Dark Ages issue #23.
  • One of several offerings in Spawn-Series 24.
  • Figures (Black Knight Mounted on Horse) stand approximately 12″ in height. Box dimensions are approximately 12-5/8″ high x 12-5/8″ wide x 6-3/4″ deep.

The figures are brand new and still in their original, unopened packaging. The packaging is in great shape and has slight wear from years of storage, along with corner dings and a few bends. The first image is a stock representation of what the figures look like posed. All other images are of the actual item you will receive.

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures | War

