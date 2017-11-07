Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely

View larger $16.98 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music present the original score to the debut season of the hit television series Blindspot, starring Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown. Renowned composer Blake Neely (The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow) launches an exhilarating musical arsenal of white-knuckle action and psychological drama to perfectly compliment this inventive, cutting-edge action-thriller series. The first season’s musical highlights have been assembled by the composer into a riveting listen that will delight fans. This is a limited edition release of 3,000 units.

Who Is Jane Doe? / Main Title Theme

Reckoning

Ink

Stepping Out

Savior

Contamination

Secret Hiding Place

Sex Dreams

The Truth Can Save You

Field Trip

Worth It

Lion and Bull

Under Cover

And Now He's Gone

Departed Host

Learn to Trust

Mole

Trying to Protect You

Exploding Art

No Love in an Elevator

All Fall Down

See You on the Other Side

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 78:48

Cast: Ashley Johnson | Audrey Esparza | Jaimie Alexander | Luke Mitchell | Marianne Jean-Baptiste | Rob Brown | Sullivan Stapleton | Ukweli Roach

Composers: Blake Neely

Project Name: Blindspot

Authors: Martin Gero

