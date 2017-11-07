Twitter
Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely

Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2015
Item Release Date: November 18, 2016
Details

La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music present the original score to the debut season of the hit television series Blindspot, starring Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown. Renowned composer Blake Neely (The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow) launches an exhilarating musical arsenal of white-knuckle action and psychological drama to perfectly compliment this inventive, cutting-edge action-thriller series. The first season’s musical highlights have been assembled by the composer into a riveting listen that will delight fans. This is a limited edition release of 3,000 units.

Playlists

  • Birth
    Who Is Jane Doe? / Main Title Theme
    Reckoning
    Ink
    Stepping Out
    Savior
    Contamination
    Secret Hiding Place
    Sex Dreams
    The Truth Can Save You
    Field Trip
    Worth It
    Lion and Bull
    Under Cover
    And Now He's Gone
    Departed Host
    Learn to Trust
    Mole
    Trying to Protect You
    Exploding Art
    No Love in an Elevator
    All Fall Down
    See You on the Other Side
    I Let You In   by: Blake Neely

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 78:48

Cast: Ashley Johnson | Audrey Esparza | Jaimie Alexander | Luke Mitchell | Marianne Jean-Baptiste | Rob Brown | Sullivan Stapleton | Ukweli Roach
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: Blindspot
Authors: Martin Gero

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Drama | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Thrillers | Watertower Records

