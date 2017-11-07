Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely

$16.98
$14.99
UPC: 826924140529
Part No: LLLCD1405
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Watertower Records
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 2015
Item Release Date: November 18, 2016
Details
La-La Land Records, Warner Bros. and WaterTower Music present the original score to the debut season of the hit television series Blindspot, starring Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander and Rob Brown. Renowned composer Blake Neely (The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow) launches an exhilarating musical arsenal of white-knuckle action and psychological drama to perfectly compliment this inventive, cutting-edge action-thriller series. The first season’s musical highlights have been assembled by the composer into a riveting listen that will delight fans. This is a limited edition release of 3,000 units.
Playlists
- Birth
Who Is Jane Doe? / Main Title Theme
Reckoning
Ink
Stepping Out
Savior
Contamination
Secret Hiding Place
Sex Dreams
The Truth Can Save You
Field Trip
Worth It
Lion and Bull
Under Cover
And Now He's Gone
Departed Host
Learn to Trust
Mole
Trying to Protect You
Exploding Art
No Love in an Elevator
All Fall Down
See You on the Other Side
I Let You In by: Blake Neely
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 78:48
Cast: Ashley Johnson | Audrey Esparza | Jaimie Alexander | Luke Mitchell | Marianne Jean-Baptiste | Rob Brown | Sullivan Stapleton | Ukweli Roach
Composers: Blake Neely
Project Name: Blindspot
Authors: Martin Gero
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Drama | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music | Spy Films | Suspense | Television | Thrillers | Watertower Records