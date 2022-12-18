No Time For Love Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement [F96]

- Cast: Claudette Colbert | Fred MacMurray | Ilka Chase | June Havoc | Marjorie Gateson | Paul McGrath | Richard Haydn
- Directors: Mitchell Leisen
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Romance
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: January 1, 1943
- Rating: approved
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
