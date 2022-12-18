No Sad Songs For Me (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement [F97]

- Cast: Ann Doran | Dorothy Tree | Jeanette Nolan | John McIntire | Margaret Sullavan | Natalie Wood | Richard Quine | Viveca Lindfors | Wendell Corey
- Directors: Rudolph Maté
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: April 28, 1950
- Rating: approved
- More: Natalie Wood
No Sad Songs For Me (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Companies: Columbia Pictures
- Genres: Drama
- People / Bands: Ann Doran | Dorothy Tree | Jeanette Nolan | John McIntire | Margaret Sullavan | Natalie Wood | Richard Quine | Rudolph Maté | Viveca Lindfors | Wendell Corey
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Shows / Movies: No Sad Songs for Me