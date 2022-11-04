The Fugitive (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Henry Fonda, Dolores del Rio [F47]

- Cast: Chris-Pin Martin | Dolores del Rio | Fernando Fernández | Fortunio Bonanova | Henry Fonda | J. Carrol Naish | John Qualen | Leo Carrillo | Miguel Inclán | Pedro Armendáriz | Robert Armstrong | Ward Bond
- Directors: Emilio Fernandez | John Ford
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama | History
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: November 11, 1947
- Rating: approved
- More: John Ford
The Fugitive (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Henry Fonda, Dolores del Rio.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
