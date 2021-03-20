Rollercoaster Original Film Soundtrack Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

View larger $19.99

But what amazes me more about Lalo’s unique brilliance is that the music which is woven into the texture of the film, when translated into record form, not only has an excitement of its own, but communicates the essence of the film for which it was composed. It has the fun and flamboyance of amusement parts, the melancholy isolation of the leading man, and the tension of a suspense thriller all packed into these cuts on a record. Amaazine – the picture couldn’t work without the music, but the music works without the picture!

James Goldstone, Director of Rollercoaster

