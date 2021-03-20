Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rollercoaster Original Film Soundtrack Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition

Rollercoaster Original Film Soundtrack Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
View larger
Rollercoaster Original Film Soundtrack Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Rollercoaster Original Film Soundtrack Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
$19.99
$17.99
See Options

1 in stock
CD
SKU: 210320-85814-1
UPC: 651702634224
Part No: ALEPH021
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

But what amazes me more about Lalo’s unique brilliance is that the music which is woven into the texture of the film, when translated into record form, not only has an excitement of its own, but communicates the essence of the film for which it was composed. It has the fun and flamboyance of amusement parts, the melancholy isolation of the leading man, and the tension of a suspense thriller all packed into these cuts on a record. Amaazine – the picture couldn’t work without the music, but the music works without the picture!

James Goldstone, Director of Rollercoaster

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Special Annual No. 1 (1986) [6117]
Nosferatu with Max Schreck 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Marvel Tales Spider-Man No. 224 (1989) Todd McFarlane Art [J23]
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 1st First Trade Edition by Michael Crichton (1995) [1118]
Official Capcom Street Fighter Anniversary Edition Controller Collector’s Instruction Manual [189115]
Super Fly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Performed by Curtis Mayfield Vinyl Edition (1972)
Ian Fleming’s James Bond in Scorpius by John Gardner (Hardcover Edition May 1988) [86045]
Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 PlayStation 2 (SLUS 20246)
Split Blu-ray DVD & Digital HD Combo Pack Horror James McAvoy M Night Shyamalan
The Bodyguard Original Soundtrack Album CD (1992)
CDSKU: 210320-85814-1
UPC: 651702634224
Part No: ALEPH021
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New