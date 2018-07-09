The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)

$9.99
$4.97
Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74127-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Franklin J. Schaffner items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Crime | Drama
Studio: Signet
Original U.S. Release: April 6, 1964
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The item is in acceptable condition with page creases, wear on the cover, and a tear in the corner.
Cast: Cliff Robertson | Edie Adams | Henry Fonda | Lee Tracy
Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner
Authors: Gore Vidal
Project Name: The Best Man
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Drama | Signet | Softcover Books