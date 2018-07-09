Share Page Support Us
The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)

The Best Man – Movie Tie-In Paperback First Edition (April 1964)
$9.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180709-74127-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Crime | Drama
Studio: Signet
Original U.S. Release: April 6, 1964
Rating: NR
Details

The item is in acceptable condition with page creases, wear on the cover, and a tear in the corner.

Cast: Cliff Robertson | Edie Adams | Henry Fonda | Lee Tracy
Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner
Authors: Gore Vidal
Project Name: The Best Man

