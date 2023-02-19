Share Page Support Us
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print [N21]

Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print [N21]
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print [N21]
$38.39
$34.90
4 in stock
Poster
SKU: 230219-106541
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Card Stock Archival Paper
  • Size:
    18x24
