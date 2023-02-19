Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print [N21]

- Cast: Bill Quinn | Charles McGraw | Doodles Weaver | Doreen Lang | Elizabeth Wilson | Ethel Griffies | Jessica Tandy | Joe Mantell | John McGovern | Karl Swenson | Lonny Chapman | Malcolm Atterbury | Richard Deacon | Rod Taylor | Ruth McDevitt | Suzanne Pleshette | Tippi Hedren | Veronica Cartwright
- Directors: Alfred Hitchcock
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Drama | Horror | Thrillers
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Universal
- More: Alfred Hitchcock | Jessica Tandy | Suzanne Pleshette | Tippi Hedren
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds 18×24 inch Movie Poster Art Print.
Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.
Specifications
- Material:Card Stock Archival Paper
- Size:18x24
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alfred Hitchcock | Bill Quinn | Charles McGraw | Doodles Weaver | Doreen Lang | Elizabeth Wilson | Ethel Griffies | Jessica Tandy | Joe Mantell | John McGovern | Karl Swenson | Lonny Chapman | Malcolm Atterbury | Richard Deacon | Rod Taylor | Ruth McDevitt | Suzanne Pleshette | Tippi Hedren | Veronica Cartwright
- Shows / Movies: The Birds
- Genres: Drama | Horror | Thrillers
- Companies: Universal
- Product Types: Poster Crush Categories > Movies & TV | Poster Crush > Posters - Original