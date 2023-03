View larger $25.19

Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Score 45th Anniversary Edition Prog Rock Version Music by Goblin Deluxe CD.

Coinciding with Suspiria’s 45th anniversary, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin celebrates this anniversary with a new Prog Rock Version of the Famous soundtrack. The Terrifying and atmospheric experience of Dario Argento’s films comes from the merging of gorgeously crafted visuals with a soul tingling auditory experience. Once heard, Goblin’s scores are never quite forgotten. Suspiria is no exception, characterized by its Synth Heavy sound, Carillons, Yells and Sighs. Suspiria is perhaps Argento’s most celebrated film and a classic of Horror subgenre in its own right. A surreal masterpiece from Dario Argento with a pounding score from cult Prog Rockers Goblin, Suspiria will leave you battered and breathless! An essential! Special Deluxe 6 pages Digipack case.

Special Features

Limited Edition Pressing of 499 Copies

Illustrated Deluxe 6-Panel Digipack

Playlists

Suspiria

Markos

Sighs

Witch

Suspiria (Daemonia Version)

Black Forest

Blind Concert

Death Valzer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

