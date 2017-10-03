Chronicle Director’s Cut: The Lost Footage Edition Blu-ray + Digital HD

$15.99
Three high school students make an incredible discovery, leading to their developing uncanny powers beyond their understanding. As they learn to control their abilities and use them to their advantage, their lives start to spin out of control, and their darker sides begin to take over.
- Includes both the Theatrical and Extended Director's Cuts of Chronicle
- Deleted Scene
- Pre-viz
- Camera Test
- Digital HD Ultra Violet downloadable version of the film
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen
- Runtime: 240
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
- Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Alex Russell | Anna Wood | Armand Aucamp | Ashley Hinshaw | Dane DeHaan | Grant Powell | Michael B. Jordan | Michael Kelly
Directors: Josh Trank
