Chronicle Director’s Cut: The Lost Footage Edition Blu-ray + Digital HD

$15.99

$13.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171004-67826-1
UPC: 024543166955
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: February 3, 2012
Item Release Date: September 8, 2015
Rating: NR
Details

Three high school students make an incredible discovery, leading to their developing uncanny powers beyond their understanding. As they learn to control their abilities and use them to their advantage, their lives start to spin out of control, and their darker sides begin to take over.

Special Features

  • Includes both the Theatrical and Extended Director's Cuts of Chronicle
  • Deleted Scene
  • Pre-viz
  • Camera Test
  • Digital HD Ultra Violet downloadable version of the film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen
  • Runtime: 240
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
  • Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Alex Russell | Anna Wood | Armand Aucamp | Ashley Hinshaw | Dane DeHaan | Grant Powell | Michael B. Jordan | Michael Kelly
Directors: Josh Trank

