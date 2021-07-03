Mississippi Burning (1989) Original 25×38 inch Promotional Movie Poster [J25]

- Cast: Badja Djola | Brad Dourif | Frances McDormand | Frankie Faison | Gailard Sartain | Gene Hackman | Geoffrey Nauffts | Kevin Dunn | Michael Rooker | Pruitt Taylor Vince | R. Lee Ermey | Rick Zieff | Stephen Tobolowsky | Thomas B. Mason | Willem Dafoe
- Directors: Alan Parker
- Project Name Mississippi Burning
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Crime | Drama | History
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Orion Pictures
- Original Release Date: December 2, 1988
- Rating: R
- More: Alan Parker | Frances McDormand | Frankie Faison | Gene Hackman | Michael Rooker | R. Lee Ermey | Willem Dafoe
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Mississippi Burning (1989) Original 25×38 inch Promotional Movie Poster. These were used to promote the original home video release of the movie.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 25x38 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Parker | Badja Djola | Brad Dourif | Frances McDormand | Frankie Faison | Gailard Sartain | Gene Hackman | Geoffrey Nauffts | Kevin Dunn | Michael Rooker | Pruitt Taylor Vince | R. Lee Ermey | Rick Zieff | Stephen Tobolowsky | Thomas B. Mason | Willem Dafoe
- Shows / Movies: Mississippi Burning
- Genres: Crime | Drama | History
- Studios / Manufacturers: Orion Pictures
- Product Types: Movies & TV | Posters - Original