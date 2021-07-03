Share Page Support Us
Mississippi Burning (1989) Original 25×38 inch Promotional Movie Poster [J25]

Mississippi Burning (1989) Original 25×38 inch Promotional Movie Poster [J25]
Poster
SKU: 210703-87901-1
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Mississippi Burning (1989) Original 25×38 inch Promotional Movie Poster. These were used to promote the original home video release of the movie.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

  • Size: 25x38 in
