Otto Preminger’s The Man with the Golden Arm – 2001 DVD
Otto Preminger’s The Man with the Golden Arm – 2001 DVD
$5.50

$2.50


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180117-69696-1
UPC: 082554350527
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Formats: DVD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Film Noir
Studio: Front Row Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: January 16, 1956
Details

In Otto Preminger’s The Man with the Golden Arm, Frank Sinatra plays Frankie Machine, a strung-out junkie dealing with a demoralizing drug addiction, while his crippled wife Zosh (Eleanor Parker) and card sharks pull him down.

Available is the 2001 Front Row Features DVD release, in like new condition. The outer wrapper was removed to secure the disc, but otherwise the item is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Digitally remastered superior picture and sound quality
  • Chapter stops
  • Interactive menus

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arnold Stang | Darren McGavin | Eleanor Parker | Frank Sinatra | George E. Stone | Kim Novak | Robert Strauss
Directors: Otto Preminger
Project Name: The Man with the Golden Arm

