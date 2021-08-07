Times Square Theater New York City, Tempest Storm in Peepholes of Paris Photo [210523-0006]

View larger $10.05

The photograph shows the marquee of the Times Square Theater in Times Square, New York City, featuring Tempest Storm in the burlesque movie Peepholes of Paris. The image was taken in May of 1956.

This former Broadway theater was located at 217 West 42nd Street in Manhattan’s Times Square in New York City. It featured live theatre from 1920 to 1933, and was then converted into a movie theater which operated until the early 1990s.

