Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 8, August 1969) Sweet Charity’s Paula Kelly [1168]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 16, No. 8, August 1969).
Features Include:
- Pictorials on the Bunnies of Detroit and Sweet Charity’s Paula Kelly
- An Uncensored Look at the Smothers Brothers
- Interview with Former Attorney General Ramsey Clark
- Senator Frank Chruch Blueprints a New Approach to Foreign Policy
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Frank Chruch | Paula Kelly | Ramsey Clark | the Smothers Brothers
