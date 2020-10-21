Share Page Support Us
Amazon Women on the Moon Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

Amazon Women on the Moon Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
View larger

Details

Amazon Women on the Moon is a madcap send-up of late-night TV, low-budget sci-fi films and canned-laughter-filled sitcoms packed with off-the-wall sketches that will have you in stitches. Centered around a television station which features a 1950s-style sci-fi movie interspersed with a series of wild commercials, wacky shorts and weird specials, this lampoon of contemporary life and pop culture skewers some of the silliest spectacles ever created in the name of entertainment. Co-directed by Joe Dante, John Landis, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Horton and Robert K. Weiss; and written by Michael Barrie and Jim Mulholland. The hilarious cast includes Steve Allen, Rosanna Arquette, Belinda Balaski, Paul Bartel, Ralph Bellamy, Ed Begley Jr., T.K. Carter, Sybil Danning, Griffin Dunne, Carrie Fisher, Steve Forrest, Monique Gabrielle, Donald Gibb, David Alan Grier, Steve Guttenberg, Arsenio Hall, Phil Hartman, Howard Hesseman, Peter Horton, Lou Jacobi, B.B. King, Mike Mazurki, Russ Meyer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Joe Pantoliano, Kelly Preston, Henry Silva, Rip Taylor and Henny Youngman. This truly outrageous look at the best of the worst that television has to offer is presented here in a special edition loaded with extras.

Special Features

  • BULLSHIT OR NOT: THE TRUE STORY OF AMAZON WOMEN ON THE MOON - NEW Featurette with Directors John Landis, Joe Dante, co-editor Marshall Harvey, casting director Julie Selzer & Others
  • Audio Commentary by Film Historians Kat Ellinger and Mike McPadden
  • Newly Discovered Outtakes and Dailies from Joe Dante's personal archive
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
  • Optional English Subtitles

Specifications

  • Runtime: 85 min
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Subtitles: English
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arsenio Hall | B.B. King | David Alan Grier | Donald F. Muhich | Ed Begley Jr. | Forrest J Ackerman | Griffin Dunne | Joe Pantoliano | Joey Travolta | Lana Clarkson | Michelle Pfeiffer | Monique Gabrielle | Peter Horton | Phil Hartman | Robert Colbert | Rosanna Arquette | Steve Guttenberg | Sybil Danning | T.K. Carter
Directors: Carl Gottlieb | Joe Dante | Peter Horton
Project Name: Amazon Women on the Moon

